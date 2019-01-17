SC asks Lokpal Search Committee to submit names by Feb end

The on Thursday asked the Search Committee to complete its task of shortlisting the names for by February end and submit the list for consideration to the The court will hear the plea on the same on March 7.

After hearing the plea, a three- bench led by of (CJI) requested Search Committee to complete the task of shortlisting names for members of by February end and submit a panel of names for consideration to It also asks the Centre to provide the necessary infrastructure for the Search Committee.

Responding to Prashant Bhushan, who raised doubts on the working of Search Committee, Gogoi said: "Don't look at things from a negative point of view. Look at things positively and the world would be a better place. We are trying to make the world a better place."

Last year in September, the Central government had appointed a Search Committee to nominate the and the members of the Lokpal.

At that time, Justice was nominated as the of the committee.

(SBI) Arundhati Bhattacharya, A. Surya Prakash, (ISRO) A. S. Kiran Kumar, Justice Sakha Ram Singh Yadav, former of Allahabad High Court, Shabbirhusein S. Khandwawala, former head, Lalit K Panwar, retired of cadre, and are among the members of the committee.

The decision to appoint the committee comes in the wake of declining a series of invitations to attend meetings of the Lokpal He declined invitations for meetings on March 1, April 10, July 19, August 21, September 4 and September 19.

The Lokpal and Lokayuktas are governing bodies at the Centre and state levels respectively, appointed to check by all public servants, including the The Lokpal and Lokayukta Act was passed in the year 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)