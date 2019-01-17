'Triumph of truth', says son of murdered journalist after life sentence to Ram Rahim

After self-styled godman was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of Ramchander Chhatrapati, latter's son termed it the triumph of truth.

After pronouncement of quantum of sentence to Ram Rahim, Anshul Chhatrapathi Verma, son of said: "This is the triumph of truth, I feel relieved today. The prosecution had demanded capital punishment but we are satisfied with the punishment."

The quantum of punishment was pronounced through video-conferencing.

An eye-witness in the case, who was also present during the pronouncement of sentence told ANI: "I am very thankful to all investigative officials, the team and the court for giving justice."

Recalling the reaction of during pronouncement of today's verdict said, " was asked about his family and dependents and he said that he has a mother and three daughters. He made no mentions of his wife or anyone else."

Sirsa-based chief was produced in the court through video conference from in Rohtak.

Along with Ram Rahim, three other convicts - Kuldeep Singh, Nirmal Singh and Krishan Lal - were also found guilty in the murder case and have been awarded life imprisonment. The Court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each.

Ahead of the verdict, elaborate security arrangements were made in and parts of Several companies of the state armed police, anti-riot police, and commando force are deployed to combat any untoward situation.

On January 11, a special court in Panchkula had convicted Ram Rahim and three others in the murder case.

Ram Rahim, the chief is already in Rohtak's Sunaria jail, serving a 20-year old prison term since 2017 for raping two of his women followers.

In the murder case, the has been found guilty of orchestrating the killing of Ramchandra Chhatrapati, a Sirsa-based journalist, after the scribe wrote against Ram Rahim in his newspaper titled 'Poora Sach'.

On 25 August 2017, more than 40 people died and dozens were injured after violence broke out in Panchkula and other towns of after his followers clashed with security forces following the conviction of Ram Rahim in the rape case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)