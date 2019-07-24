Raman Singh admitted to hospital in Gurugram

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh was admitted to a hospital in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

Singh complained of chest pain at 11 pm last night, following which he was rushed to Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Gastroenterology specialist Rajesh Puri is treating Singh.

The BJP leader was in Delhi for the last two days. On July 22, he had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. .

