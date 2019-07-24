Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Delhi

-
A man was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne assailants at Durgapuri Chowk in North East Delhi on Wednesday morning.
The assailants intercepted the car of the deceased and opened fire.
Police arrived at the spot after being informed by people passing the area and took the injured man to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.
According to the police, the identity of the victim has not been ascertained yet. An investigation in the case is underway.
