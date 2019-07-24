JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Surprised not to see Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane in ODI squad: Sourav Ganguly
Business Standard

Mumbai: 8 injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover

ANI  |  General News 

Eight people sustained injuries after three cars collided with each other here on Wednesday morning.

The cars collided on Andheri flyover due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the area.

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. Railway tracks at Sion also got completely submerged in water.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had tweeted IMD's weather forecast that intermittent/heavy rain were expected in the city and suburbs.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 08:14 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU