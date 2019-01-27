Odisha's "Jiban Sampark" to reach vulnerable tribes

Chief Minister on Saturday announced "Jiban Sampark" project in partnership with to generate awareness about the development and welfare initiatives of state government among the Particularly Groups of the state.

The announcement was made after inaugurated the annual tribal fair popularly known as "Adivasi Mela" here on The annual event which has 180 stalls to showcases tribal market, food, agriculture produces and will continue till 9 February.

A structure of tribal villages has built-in "Adivasi Mela" to showcase the lifestyle, artefacts, culture, tradition and music of the tribal communities of the

"The Jiban Sampark's focus areas will include skill development, empowering communities, cooperation and innovation among the groups of 75 tribal communities in the country, 13 Particularly Groups residing in remote and far off areas of 12 district in Odisha," said

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)