Army Chief meets Manohar Parrikar

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Thursday met ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at Goa assembly complex.
"I had just come to check on him, how is his health, how is he feeling," General Rawat said after meeting the Goa Chief Minister.
With a tube in his nose, Parrikar had on Wednesday presented the State Budget in the Goa Assembly, asserting that he was "high on josh".
In his around six-minute speech, the Goa Chief Minister vowed to serve the state with sincerity, integrity, dedication until his last breath.
Parrikar was wearing medical paraphernalia -- a nasogastric tube, read the operative part of the budget. He is suffering from a pancreatic ailment and has been in and out of hospitals in Goa, Mumbai, Delhi and New York since February 2018.
