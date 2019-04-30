Larry King recovering in hospital after undergoing angioplasty

Legendary American is recovering in a hospital after undergoing a procedure to address chest pain, a condition medically known as

As reported by Ora TV and cited by CNN, Larry, 85, had been scheduled for an angioplasty but visited the hospital early last Thursday to be examined for chest pain, said the statement, issued on Monday.

"His doctor successfully performed the angioplasty and inserted stents to reopen the previous bypass from 1987. He has been recuperating in the hospital and is scheduled to be released soon. His doctors expect him to make a full recovery," it said.

Larry has had several heart attacks earlier and in 1987, he underwent quintuple bypass surgery. His medical issues led him to establish the Cardiac Foundation, a non-profit institution dedicated to helping those who do not have

Larry began his long broadcasting career in the late 1950s as a radio deejay in

In January 1978, he launched "The Show," a late-night radio talk show, which later won a

His TV show, "Larry King Live," was premiered on in 1985. Over the course of more than 6,000 episodes, he interviewed several prominent personalities including presidential candidates, death row inmates and Hollywood stars, wearing his large eyeglasses and trademark suspenders until his retirement in 2010.

The also received a lifetime achievement award at the News and Documentary in in 2011. He came out of retirement in 2013 to host "Larry King Now" on the Russian-owned He currently hosts "Larry King Now" and "PoliticKING with Larry King" on Ora TV.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2017 and underwent successful surgery to treat it.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)