Homi Adajania shares new still with Irrfan Khan

Adajania, who is helming starrer 'Angrezi Medium', is probably the most active user on and thanks to him, we are getting to know a lot more about the film and its cast.

The filmmaker has been actively sharing pictures from the film's sets featuring Irrfan. Going by the latest post shared by the director, it's safe to say that the two are having a great time shooting for the film.

The has been successfully turning his daily on set conversations with Irrfan into hilarious memes which he keeps sharing on the photo-sharing application.

Sharing another behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, wrote, "An (pronounced Ac-TAWR) Prepares #angrezimedium #shoootlife #actingcoolin44degrees #rajasthan @irrfan #laughtillyourbellyhurts #rosesareredvioletsareviolet #thatwasarandomhashtag #everydaymasterclass @harjeetsphotography."

In the photo, Irrfan can be seen dressed in his character's get up. He is dressed in a shirt with trousers, while can be seen sporting a black tee with jeans.

In the still, Homi can be seen telling Irrfan that they are both finally on the same page. On the other hand, Irrfan seems to be lost in thoughts of the pages of the book that Homi was referring to. While the photo is hilarious in itself, the conversational caption adds just the right hint of laughter to it.

The team started shooting for the film last month in Udaipur. Since then, the and the cast have been sharing pictures from their sets, thus, making everyone excited for the film.

Homi has earlier helmed like 'Being Cyrus', 'Cocktail', 'Finding Fanny'.

The film will mark Irrfan's comeback on the big screen, post the brief break that he took, as he was seeking treatment for neuroendocrine tumour in

The film, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, went on floors in Udaipur on April 5.

Kareena will play a cop in the film while Radhika will play Irrfan's daughter who, reportedly, wishes to pursue higher studies in the UK.

Irrfan had earlier shared a picture on his handle from the sets of the film, where he introduced his character Champak, who is a sweet shop owner.

and play Irrfan's brother and cousin, respectively, in the film. The trio run sweet shops and are rivals to each other.

'Angrezi Medium' is the sequel to the 2017 hit film 'Hindi Medium', which starred Irrfan and in the lead roles.

The film is being produced by and apart from Udaipur, will also be shot in

Irrfan was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in March 2018. On April 3, through Twitter, he thanked everyone for their affection and support.

Irrfan was last seen in 'Karwaan' alongside Mithila Parker and Dulquer Salmaan. On the other hand, Kareena was last seen in 'Veere Di Wedding'. Apart from 'Angrezi Medium', she will also star in 'Good News' alongside Akshay Kumar, and

