Ranveer Singh's Bollywood journey 'In a Nutshell'

Ranveer Singh is embracing his nine years of Bollywood journey in a riveting collage of his characters from his

Looks like the is going down the memory lane. From in his debut film 'Band Baaja Baaraat' to in his latest film 'Gully boy,' the collage is a sheer throwback.

"(In a nutshell)," Ranveer captioned the post.

The photomontage features twelve characters essayed by Ranveer in Band Baaja Baaraat, Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Befikre, Lootera, Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastaani, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Gully Boy, Simmba, Gunday, Kill Dill, and Dil Dhadakne Do.

From being a Muslim ruler in 'Padmaavat' to playing a slum boy who aspires to become a rapper in 'Gully Boy,' Singh makes it seem all effortless.

Apart from this, Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming flick '83' which is based on the life of Kapil Dev, under whose captainship brought home in 1983.

The film is expected to release on Good Friday, April 10, 2020.

Ranveer will also be seen in filmmaker Karan Johar's 'Takht' also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal, Jahnvi Kapoor, and

'Takht' is set to hit the theatres in 2020.

