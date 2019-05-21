WB: BJP Bairakpur candidate in danger, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

JUST IN
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that life of Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Bairakpur Lok Sabha constituency, is in danger.

"CM Mamata Banerjee instructed Commissioner of Police, Sunil Chaudhary, to arrest our Bairakpur candidate. His life is in danger. He might get killed in a fake encounter as well." said Vijayvargiya.

The BJP's West Bengal in-charge also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be responsible, should any harm come to Arjun Singh.

Seven phases of voting for the general elections has concluded in the country. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Tue, May 21 2019. 20:33 IST

