WB: BJP Bairakpur candidate in danger, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

on Tuesday said that life of Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Bairakpur constituency, is in danger.

"CM instructed of Police, Sunil Chaudhary, to arrest our Bairakpur candidate. His life is in danger. He might get killed in a fake encounter as well." said Vijayvargiya.

The BJP's in-charge also said that Chief Minister would be responsible, should any harm come to

Seven phases of voting for the has concluded in the country. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)