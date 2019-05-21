WB: BJP Bairakpur candidate in danger, says Kailash Vijayvargiya

-
ALSO READ
Vijayvargiya doubts Kamal Nath's survival as CM
Digvijay will be committing 'suicide' if he files nomination from Bhopal: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Kailash Vijayvargiya says no to LS elections
West Bengal run by goons: Kailash Vijayvargiya
Madhya Pradesh: Congress leads in 115 seats, BJP in 105
-
BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday said that life of Arjun Singh, the BJP candidate from Bairakpur Lok Sabha constituency, is in danger.
"CM Mamata Banerjee instructed Commissioner of Police, Sunil Chaudhary, to arrest our Bairakpur candidate. His life is in danger. He might get killed in a fake encounter as well." said Vijayvargiya.
The BJP's West Bengal in-charge also said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be responsible, should any harm come to Arjun Singh.
Seven phases of voting for the general elections has concluded in the country. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU