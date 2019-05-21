DCW notice to Delhi police over cop's killing

Taking suo-moto of media reports, the (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to seeking details of a case related to the death of a allegedly by bootleggers in Shahdara here.

In its notice, women's commission said police should take urgent steps to curb the menace of illicit liquor and gambling in the area, and sought details of FIR registered in the matter along with a copy of the FIR.

In the letter, has said that illegal liquor sale and bootlegging are common in the area which creates a serious problem for the safety and security of women.

"The residents of the area claim that this is not a one-off incident and illegal trade of liquor and bootlegging has been ongoing on unabashedly in the area. This is a matter of grave concern which threatens the safety and security of women and girls," the notice said.

The commission has sought details including the status of the arrest of the accused and compensation to the family of the deceased

The victim, Raj Kumar Rajput, who was off duty, was brutally assaulted by criminals for filming their altercation with the policemen at a barricading in the area on Sunday night at Kasturba Nagar. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The had reportedly gone for a walk outside his house and found the accused in an argument over selling illegal liquor.

The notice said: "As per media reports, the accused has over 21 cases of selling illicit liquor, stalking, assault, robbery and burglary registered against him. It is also reported in some reports that the accused had previously threatened the officer on several occasions for taking action against accused persons in the past.

