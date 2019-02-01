RBI exempts BoI, BoM, OBC from PCAF

The of India has exempted of India, of Maharashtra and from PCAF (Prompt Corrective Action Framework) following improvements in their capital position and asset quality in the December 2018 quarter, said an official statement."On a review of the performance of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) currently under the PCAF, it was noted that a few banks are not in breach of the PCA parameters as per their published results for the quarter ending December 2018, except Return on Assets (RoA)," the RBI said. These banks have provided a written commitment that they would comply with the norms of minimum regulatory capital, Net NPA and leverage ratio on an ongoing basis. They have also apprised the RBI of the structural and systemic improvements that they have put in place which would help the banks in continuing to meet these commitments. Further, the government has also assured that the capital requirements of these banks will be duly factored in while making during the current financial year.Taking all the above into consideration, it has been decided that and which meet the regulatory norms including Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and have Net NPAs of less than 6 per cent as per third quarter results. These banks are taken out of the PCA framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring.

As per the published results of the third quarter, the net NPA of (OBC) was 7.15 per cent, however, the government has infused sufficient capital and the bank has brought the Net NPA to less than 6 per cent. Hence, it has been decided to remove the restrictions placed on the OBC under PCA framework subject to certain conditions and close monitoring.RBI will continuously monitor the performance of these banks under various parameters.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)