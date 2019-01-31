Stung by India's protest, Pakistan Foreign Secy summons Indian envoy

on Thursday summoned Ajay Bisara, a day after conveyed strong protest against Shah Mehmood Qureshi's phone call to Kashmiri separatist leader

Janjua told Bisaria that "Pakistan's reach out to the Hurriyat leadership was in line with its stated, publicly declared, time-honoured policy of extending political, diplomatic and moral support" to them, a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry said.

On Wednesday, Indian summoned Pakistan High in and conveyed strong protest against Qureshi's phone call to Farooq.

Gokhale told Mahmood that Qureshi's action amounted to "direct interference" in India's internal affairs and that Pakistan should desist from such actions, failing which there can be "implications".

According to statement, Janjhua claimed that "the Indian reaction was only an indication of domestic politics being allowed to override India's international obligations".

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)