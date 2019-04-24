Re-poll announced in a Cooch Behar booth

The on Wednesday announced that re-polling will be held in polling station 181 located at Bhogdabari primary school in Sitakulchi, which comes under the parliamentary seat in

Re-poll will be held as there were reports that voters had been stopped from exercising their franchise.

Polling in constituency took place on April 11 in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

