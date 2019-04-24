Recommendations of RBI capital framework panel to be finalised by June

The recommendations of of (RBI) Economic Capital Framework panel is likely to be finalised by June, head of its expert committee Jalan said on Wednesday.

The committee will recommend appropriate size of capital reserves which the central should maintain and the dividend it should give to the government.

Jalan, a former RBI Governor, held the committee meeting on Wednesday. Another meeting will be held soon, he said.

The RBI had constituted the expert committee on RBI Capital Framework in December 2018.

The committee has been asked to study global practices and suggest if the central is holding reserves and buffer capital in surplus.

Its members include Subhash Chandra Garg, members of the RBI Central Board, Bharat Doshi and Sudhir Mankad, RBI Deputy N S Vishwanathan and former Deputy

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)