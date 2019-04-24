New Zealand introduces storyboard gaming app in India

Kids have an insatiable craving for tales. From unicorns to fairies, mythical creatures have contributed their mighty bit to honing a tot's world. Parents and educators have tried to use their magic to unveil the Pegasus and narrate social stories. But has the child grasped it yet?

Ready for Big School, a owned brand assists parents and early childhood educators while being a toddler's best friend. Aligning with the governments Digital campaign, Ready for is here to mould kids into becoming stronger individuals while giving them a brighter and smarter future.

Abel Tutagalevao's brainchild, Ready for is a perfect blend of stories and games. Launched globally on and App Store, this engaging storybook gaming app has been designed with a notion of providing aid to toddlers and pre-schoolers during their transitioning phase from kindergarten to primary school.

It is offered at a cost-effective price of Rs 330 for kids ages 2-5. Keeping in mind the cultural diversity in India, this fun-learning app is available in English, Hindi, Mandarin, Arabic, Portuguese, Spanish and Te Reo Maori giving it global recognition.

Taking a technological leap in the educational sector, Ready for depicts multiple social stories in the form of games for smart and happy children to prepare for school by providing a supportive and enthusiastic real-life experience for them to be positive and belong in a new school environment.

Key concepts such as confidently approaching tasks and morning routines, following instructions, forming friendships, working in groups, being courageous in trying new things, coping with emotions and learning about words and numbers are all covered to inspire learning, boost a child's confidence and help them develop independence.

Ready for Big School helps toddlers coming from different walks of life, especially kids with Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD) by providing audio and visual cues for better understanding. The app benefits early childhood educators as well as busy parents.

"This is a game changer to empower and boost a child's confidence to become a more settled and school-ready child to what will be a lifetime of learning, help reduce a busy parent's anxiety, complement many school readiness programmes throughout the world," said Abel Tutagalevao, Founder and Owner.

With a big focus on supporting early childhood development both with an academic and life skills focus, Ready for Big School explores the idea of going to school for the first time and helps kids face the upcoming challenges with excitement and fun. It's now time for parents to get rid of their anxieties while their child is not just playing but learning and growing.

