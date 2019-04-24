Tata Elxsi reports revenue of Rs 1,597 crore in FY 19

Tata Elxsi, a provider of design and for product engineering, said on Wednesday that its revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,597 crore in 2018-19 from Rs 1,386 crore in the previous year.

At the same time, the net profit jumped from Rs 240 crore to Rs 289 crore, it said in a statement.

During the fourth quarter (January to March) of FY 19, the revenue totalled Rs 405 crore from Rs 375 crore in the year-on-year period while net profit inched up marginally to Rs 71 crore from Rs 70 crore.

Tata Elxsi, a part of the Tata Group, provides design and for product engineering and solutions across industries including broadcast, communications, and automotive.

It also provides solutions and services for emerging technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, cloud, mobility, and

.

