Reliance Power posts Rs 3,558 cr net loss in Q4

Group firm Power Sunday reported a net loss of Rs 3,558.51 crore for the quarter ended March 31, as against a net profit of Rs 189.21 crore in the year-ago period.

In a filing to the BSE, Power said the board in its meeting on June 8 approved the audited financial results for the quarter and financial year ended March 2018, and also approved raising resources by issuing debt securities by way of privately placed debentures, subject to approvals.

For full fiscal, Power reported net loss of Rs 2,951.82 crore as against net profit Rs 840.46 crore.

"The figures for the quarter ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018 are the balancing figures between the audited figures in respect of full financial year and the restated year to date figures up to the third quarter of the respective financial year," Reliance Power said.

