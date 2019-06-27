RBI issues clarifications on data localisation circular

The of (RBI) has issued clarifications on certain implementation issues sought by on the data regulations.

It said that all payment-related data has to be stored within In cases where data gets processed outside the country, it needs to be brought back within 24 hours.

The central has thus reiterated its stand of last years on compulsory localisation of payments data.

In April 2018, the RBI had issued a note mandating that all payments firms should store data within The move affected players like Visa, Mastercard, and the likes of Pay-Pal, Pay and Pay among others.

"In case the processing is done abroad, the data should be deleted from the systems abroad and brought back to India not later than the one day or 24 hours from payment processing, whichever is earlier. The same should be stored only in India," RBI said in a circular on Wednesday.

Earlier, the central had not made a clear cut distinction between transactions which are completed within the country and transactions which originates here and gets completed overseas.

