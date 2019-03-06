Don't question, salute the guts of our forces, Harsimrat Kaur Badal to Opposition (IANS Exclusive)

Days after burying differences and finalizing seat-sharing agreement with in Punjab, Badal on Wednesday lashed out at the Opposition for asking how many people died in air strike on terror camps in

In an interview with IANS, the of Food Processing said the and 21 opposition parties are speaking the language of

"It is shameful that you are questioning our armed forces and believing what is saying," she said launching a blistering attack on the Opposition for not believing the the armed forces.

The said she was worried that the Opposition's stand will affect the morale of the armed forces. She said that going into the enemy territory and targeting terror camps in itself is a commendable achievement and required guts.

"Forget about how many people died. Are you not believing the of our who said we went into the enemy territory. Even Pakistan has accepted this fact," she said.

Confident after the seat-sharing agreement under which the (Badal) and BJP decided to contest the same number of seats as in 2014 (SAD-B will contest 10 and the BJP 3 of the 13 seats in Punjab), Badal said the alliance will hit the bull's eye this time by winning all 13 seats.

She brushed aside fierce infighting within her own party's camp saying these dissenting voices were "zeroes to start with and if you keep adding zeros the result is going to be zero".

The said the has been attempting divide-and-rule in for many years, and that this time it was no different.

Amidst reports that (B) patriarch may enter electoral fray as the party is facing one of its toughest battles, said the party will decide he will contest or not, but at the moment he is not keen.

Dismissing (AAP), the third force in Punjab, as an irrelevant factor, she said the contest is going to be two-way only. "No one knows which AAP is there in has four AAPs," she said saying AAP was in total disarray.

The Union Minister, who is a from Bathinda, said the party will decide if she will contest from the same constituency, but she has a lot to show in terms of work.

She is not afraid to take on even and arch rival Navjot Singh's wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu from Bhatinda. "It will make the contest interesting," she said on reports that the Congress might field the wife of the whom SAD-B has labelled as anti-national for supporting Pakistan.

