Retail inflation moves up marginally to 2.86 pc in March

Retail inflation across the country accelerated to 2.86 per cent in March from 2.57 per cent in February due to higher food prices, according to official data released on Friday.
However, it remained within the 4 per cent comfort zone of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
In March last year, the consumer price index (CPI) was recorded at 4.28 per cent, said an official statement released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
The CPI for urban areas in March 2019 was 4.1 per cent, almost at the same level of March 2018.
For rural areas, it was 1.8 per cent in March this year compared to 4.4 per cent in the same month of 2018.
