KENT RO forays into automotive security, launches KENT CamEye

With the ever increasing incidences of crime against women in driven cars, safeguarding the security of women and children, being driven around is of paramount importance. India's most trusted water purifier brand, KENT, has launched KENT CamEye, a next-gen for ensuring the security of your loved ones and your car.

KENT is a first-of-its-kind that uses the dual camera to record everything happening inside and outside the car, and also allows live video streaming of either camera on the It also tracks the real-time location of the car and allows playback of the route travelled by car on the map. Moreover, it sends actionable alerts on the when it detects something unusual using

KENT has roped in as the brand for KENT Khan joins senior Hema Malini, who has been promoting KENT water purifiers for over 15 years now.

"KENT is in sync with today's fast-paced life and 21st-century security needs. The device ensures the safety of children and women in driven cars. It also facilitates in monitoring undisciplined behaviour such as AC misuse, over speeding, etc. Moreover, it helps to track the location of the car remotely", said, Dr Mahesh Gupta, Chairman, KENT RO Systems Ltd.

"Personal cars is just one small a segment for this kind of device with multifunctional benefits. It should bring a paradigm shift in the way we look at the security of females in public taxis, the safety of children in school buses, bringing inefficiencies in fleets of cars and trucks and various benefits in many other commercial vehicle segments", he added.

KENT CamEye is a 4G powered, based, plug & which gets installed on the front windshield of the car. It stores the recorded videos on secure cloud storage and syncs them on a on a real-time basis. KENT CamEye also comes with inbuilt battery and memory backup so that it works even when the car is parked or out of network coverage area.

The device uses a mobile application as a medium to relay information to the user. The app is available for both, and iOS The user-friendly application allows the user to view real-time location of the car, playback the route travelled by car for historical trips, live stream inside or outside camera, playback recorded videos of historical trips from the cloud and many more amazing features. As per the company, historical data for 90 days is retained on the cloud. Another great feature for families is that one device can be accessed by multiple users. For example, the can share his device with their spouse so that they can also monitor the car using the app. The user can manage multiple devices from a single application.

In a market which is flooded with cheap Chinese dash cams and trackers, KENT CamEye certainly looks like it is much more than an amalgamation of both, dash cam plus tracker. KENT CamEye uses to detect unusual things in your car. Using face recognition and matching, it can notify the if an unknown person is driving their car. It can also detect if the driver is sleeping in the car with AC on, or even if someone obstructs the view of either camera with a cloth or a newspaper.

Since KENT CamEye is a connected device, over the air (OTA) updates will be sent to the users on a regular basis to give new functionalities. As per the company, features like driver and driver fatigue detection will be rolled out in the coming months.

Unlike a multitude of devices available in the market that capture data from the car's sensors, KENT CamEye uses its onboard sensors to capture the data. It has various sensors like GPS, temperature, accelerometer, and light. Moreover, it doesn't tamper with the car's warranty as it doesn't need a connection to the car's or hard wiring with the car's battery. It's a solution having an internal battery of 3000 mAh and 8 GB memory.

"This device was conceptualized keeping in mind the security of women and children in mind. I used to be worried about the safety of my wife and both the children when they used to travel alone with the chauffeur, especially at night. Staying in touch with them on a mobile phone every time was not the solution and that's when the idea of CamEye struck to me", said Varun Gupta, Director, KENT RO Systems Ltd.

"This product is a result of over two years of R & amp;D and in-depth understanding of the needs of various consumer groups. The product has been completely designed and developed in It is the very first product from KENT in the security domain and we have a firm roadmap to launch a couple of new exciting products in the security domain in this financial year", he added.

The company is also planning to make all the features available on a for B2B users soon. It will allow fleet operators to manage hundreds and thousands of devices from a single window. It will also have many tailor-made features for large fleet operators that will allow them to deploy and manage many devices seamlessly.

KENT CamEye is priced at Rs 17,999 and comes with a launch offer of 3 months free subscription. In addition to the upfront cost, the user must pay a monthly/annual subscription fee for using the cloud features. KENT CamEye can be purchased directly from the company or can be bought online from in.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)