Rian's new translation platform powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Youth are moving away from the Indian regional languages as there are not enough opportunities for them in their local languages.

A key reason is that the latest information and innovation is available in English but doesn't get translated in local languages due to high translation cost. has created a solution that dramatically reduces the cost of translation while making it very simple and fast to address this problem. The platform also creates job opportunities in local languages.

is a Pune based company, which innovated as a means to create jobs by simplifying the end-to-end translation process. is an AI-powered platform that speeds up the translation process by automatically translating the body of the text, leaving only refinements to be completed with the high-quality human review.

Anandsagar Shiralkar, the of Rian and of Rikaian Technology, is a Pune resident who set out to develop the tools to help both globalization and local communities to thrive. Making affordable and available to anyone is the answer to the industry's unprecedented potential for growth.

Growth of the Translation Industry

Just like changed virtually every industry over a century ago, today, (AI) is doing the same. The automation of language conversion, in step with technological advances worldwide, is changing the way traditional translators have thought and worked till now.

A study from Advisory found that 75 per cent of customers 'prefer to buy products in their native language.' And insights from Indian market research company shows that 'almost three-quarters (of Indian consumers) prefer and seek out content in their first language.'

It is estimated that in the next couple of years, Indian will account for 75 per cent of India's total user base (FICCI website). Localisation will be key to supporting this HUGE local language internet users, with the primary challenge to reaching out to a largely multilingual population. Thus Rian, with particular expertise in Indian languages, clearly stands apart from all others in its potential for practical application.

"We know that overcoming language barriers is not only a matter of technology. Rian, therefore, is providing holistic end-to-end solutions, streamlining the best combination of people, processes, tools, and data", said Gautam Kulkarni, of the Company.

"The efficiency and efficacy of this tool, powered by machine and human collaboration, is providing lucrative careers - even for those who are new to translation", said who is and of the strategy.

How Rian makes the Difference?

Rian's allows you to convert an assortment of document types into 40 languages including major Indian and foreign languages. It converts Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Videos and more (over 20 file formats) inside their and from the original languages in which they were created. And despite being very user-friendly, it includes additional features such as online training, email and even live support for Rian users.

Start Translating Today

Driven by the increase in globalization and the continued shift toward e-commerce, are in huge demand.

Rian is eager to hear from Indian locals ready to get started in the new automated translation industry. Do you want to know more?

Within a very short span of time, over 3000 users have chosen RIAN as a translation platform. Over 50 million words have been translated so far and if RIAN is continuing its rapid increase in usage, it will soon deliver on its mission to positively change a million people's lives.

