Richard Madden in talks to join 'The Eternals'

'Game of Thrones' actor Richard Madden may soon star in 'The Eternals' by Marvel, with whom he is in talks.
The 'Game Of Thrones' actor may play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals in the upcoming film.
Other actors who are already on board for the film include Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani, reported Variety.
Helmed by Chloe Zhao, the film is based on the 1976 comic book Eternals created by Jack Kirby.
The flick is set millions of years in the past, when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals, along with the villainous Deviants. The two groups battle with each other throughout history. The Eternals also fought with Greek, Roman and Norse dieties before leaving the Earth to explore the stars.
Zhao's credits include 'The Rider' and 'Songs My Brothers Taught Me'.
The script will be written by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The upcoming superhero film is being produced by Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige. Other details about the film are being kept under wraps.
Madden is best known for his role as Robb Stark on the popular series 'Game of Thrones'. He also earned critical acclaim for his Netflix series 'Bodyguard' which became a huge hit, earning him a Golden Globe.
The actor will be next seen in singer Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman' playing the star's manager in the highly anticipated film, which is set to premiere later this month at the Cannes Film Festival.
