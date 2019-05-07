Confirmed! Kangana Ranaut, Hrithik Roshan to lock horns at the box office

It's going to be a face-off between Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Mental hai Kya' and starrer 'Super 30', as both the film are scheduled to release on July 26.

Hours after Ekta Kapoor announced the revised release date of 'Mental hai Kya', the makers of 'Super 30' have confirmed that they have not made any changes in the release date and the film will hit the big screens on July 26.

Earlier today, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor announced that the release date of Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Mental hai Kya' has been pushed from June 21 to July 26, which is the same date when Hrithik's is scheduled to hit the screens.

Understanding that the film will clash with the Hrithik's upcoming project, Ekta had Tweeted a statement clarifying that the shift in the release date is a decision taken after recommendations from the distributors, trade analysts and a top research team, "keeping in mind the other releases a week before and after this date."

"This is a call taken by Ekta Kapoor's considering better prospects for the movie at the box office," the statement read.

In response to Ekta's statement, filmmakers of 'Super 30' confirmed that they have not made any changes in the release date.

"Here comes the *OFFICIAL* confirmation about #Super30... No, the starrer is *not* postponed/pushed ahead... The release date remains the same: 26 July 2019," tweeted.

Hrithik had announced that his film would release on July 26, back in January.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)