Met Gala '19: 'Knocked over six chairs' searching for 'sister' Deepika Padukone, quips Lilly Singh

The 2019 was one star-studded affair that saw the who's who from all over the world strut down the It also saw many celebrities making their first appearances and a number of couple debuts.

One such who made her Met debut this year was YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who turned heads in a stunning ensemble.

Taking to Instagram, Lilly revealed how she frantically searched the mega event to find her "sister"

The 33-year-old quipped about knocking down chairs and getting stepped on while scouting for Deepika, who also attended the fashion fete.

Lilly also treated her fans to two beautiful pictures of her with the

"Searched the entire #MetGala, knocked over 6 chairs with my dress, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp... to find my sister @deepikapadukoneand give her a hug. Worth it," she wrote alongside the pictures.

Lilly also shared the same post on her handle, in response to which Deepika gave her a better idea to find her next time.

"The next time...just call! easier way to find me! love you sista! Superwoman," she tweeted along with a slew of laughing emojis.

Going by the latest post, it seems like Deepika and Lilly had a great time at the

Many stars including Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Billy Porter, Harry Styles, Katy Perry, Hailey Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Joas, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, and Isha Ambani, among others, attended the fashion night.

At the 2019, many celebrities appeared in the most outrageous avatars and there were praises and memes making its way to the internet.

The stars went all out with their fashion choices this year, from elegantly carrying couture gowns and tuxedos to some outrageous outfits.

On the work front, Lilly is set to host her own TV show on NBC, becoming the first woman late-night host on a and the first woman of Indian origin to do so.

The talk show ' A Little Late with Lilly Singh' will start airing from this September.

Notably, Lilly will be the first openly bisexual woman to host a late night talk show on television.

Deepika, on the other hand, will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role.

