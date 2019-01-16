Rihanna sues her father for exploiting her name in pricey deals

filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, for exploiting her name in million-dollar business deals.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Fenty, has sued her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, for an invasion of privacy and "egregiously and fraudulently" misrepresenting that their company, Entertainment, is affiliated with the singer, reported.

According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the has nothing to do with her father's company.

"Although is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf," reads the suit.

Fraudulent bookings, the lawsuit states, include a USD 15 million tour in Latin America, along with two concerts in and one in for USD 400,000.

In the lawsuit, claims that she has nothing to do with those bookings.

She added that the lawsuit that she has used the name for her cosmetics and other businesses since 2012; was started in 2017.

