Rihanna sues her father for exploiting her name in pricey deals

Singer Rihanna filed a lawsuit against her father, Ronald Fenty, for exploiting her name in million-dollar business deals.
Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has sued her father and his business partner, Moses Perkins, for an invasion of privacy and "egregiously and fraudulently" misrepresenting that their company, Fenty Entertainment, is affiliated with the singer, USA Today reported.
According to the lawsuit filed on Tuesday in federal court in Los Angeles, the singer has nothing to do with her father's company.
"Although Fenty is Rihanna's father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna's behalf," reads the suit.
Fraudulent bookings, the lawsuit states, include a USD 15 million tour in Latin America, along with two concerts in Los Angeles and one in Las Vegas for USD 400,000.
In the lawsuit, Rihanna claims that she has nothing to do with those bookings.
She added that the lawsuit that she has used the name Fenty for her cosmetics and other businesses since 2012; Fenty Entertainment was started in 2017.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU