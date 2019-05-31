Rijiju takes charge as MoS for Sports and Youth Affairs

-
Kiren Rijiju on Friday took charge as Minister of State (MoS) (independent charge) of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for offering the role to him.
"I would like to thank Narendra Modi for giving me this responsibility. I would also say that the minister is not everything, it is teamwork which is essential. This is the ministry in which we can galvanize youth and use youth power," Rijiju told ANI here.
Rijiju hailed it as a great opportunity and asserted that his target would be to improve India's performance in the Olympics.
"This is a fantastic opportunity to contribute to youth through sports. Improving India's performance in the Olympics will be my target as it one of the huge aspects of sports," he said.
Rijiju asserted that he had a great experience while working at the Home Ministry in the past five years and added that his roles in this term have changed for the better.
"Working for the past five years in the Home Ministry was a wonderful experience especially under Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh. This time I have been given youth and affairs as well as the minority affairs, which is a different ballgame altogether," he said.
Rijiju also took charge as the MoS for Minority Affairs where he would be working with Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and said he was eager to work with the senior leader.
"I will work with Naqviji in the minority affairs and will get a chance to work for the people, it will be a great learning experience for me," he said.
The MoS for Sports wished the Indian cricket team good luck for the ongoing cricket World Cup.
"Like every other Indian, I want our cricket team to win. I wish all the best to our players who are playing in the World Cup. I want them to win and play with team spirit," Rijiju said.
