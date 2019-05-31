Modi sets off flurry of diplomatic activities

A day after taking oath as the Prime Minister for the second consecutive term, Narendra Modi engaged in a flurry of diplomatic activities with terrorism becoming the focus of his discussion with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in the wake of Easter Sunday attacks.
The Prime Minister held separate meetings with Sirisena, besides his counterparts -- Lotay Tshering of Bhutan, KP Sharma Oli of Nepal and Pravind Jugnauth of Mauritius and Abdul Hamid, President of Bangladesh, who attended the oath-taking ceremony.
Over a month after the deadly terror attacks claimed more than 250 lives in Sri Lanka, Sirisena called upon all countries across the world to come together to fight and defeat the menace of terrorism.
"Terrorism takes place in many forms all over the world. Some countries have domestic terrorists. Political and religious extremists organise extreme activities all over the world. No matter how international terrorism takes place, it affects all," he told reporters here.
The Sri Lankan leader said, "All the countries of the world must join hands against terrorism. Whether they are powerful nations or small nations, all must get together against terrorism. It is only then will we able to defeat it."
Modi will pay an official visit to Sri Lanka after completing his bilateral engagements in the Maldives early next month, Sirisena said.
"Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Sri Lanka after covering the Maldives. Prime Minister Modi's visit is very important to us. We are neighbours and friends. This relationship between India and Sri Lanka dates back to over 2,600 years. We are eagerly awaiting his arrival. It is a great honour for the people of Sri Lanka," he said.
Thanking the leaders for attending his swearing-in ceremony, Modi gave the assurance that India would continue to work towards strengthening mutual ties.
During the talks with Tshering, the two leaders "discussed bilateral commitments and agreed to further solidify the traditionally strong ties with a special focus on development partnership and hydropower", according to External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
An official statement said, "Prime Minister Jugnauth extended his warm felicitations to Shri Modi on his re-election with a resounding mandate."
Modi thanked the Mauritian leader for attending the swearing-in function and reiterated his commitment to further strengthening the fraternal and enduring bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres.
Both the leaders agreed to work together to achieve the shared vision of security and growth of the two countries and the Indian Ocean region during the bilateral meeting.
Marking the first order of business in foreign affairs after his swearing-in, the Prime Minister had on Thursday held talks with Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Sharipovich Jeenbekov.
The two leaders discussed ways to enhance economic and social cooperation between the two countries.
Congratulating the Indian leader, Jeenbekov reiterated the invitation for Modi to visit Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and a bilateral visit from June 13 to 15.
"Recalling that India and Kyrgyzstan have warm and friendly relations, the Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the strengthening of bilateral cooperation over the years. He warmly thanked President Jeenbekov for his presence at the swearing-in ceremony, expressed his gratitude for the invitation to visit Kyrgyzstan and said that he looked forward to the visit eagerly," a statement said.
Referring to the meeting, Modi had tweeted, "Held extensive deliberations with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Our talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties between our nations and ways to deepen economic and social cooperation in the times to come."
The Central Asian country is the current Chair of SCO and is an important partner of India in the region.
Thailand special envoy Grisada Boonrac also attended the oath-taking ceremony.
