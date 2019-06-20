'Riverdale' to honour Luke Perry

Luke Perry, known for ' 90210' will receive a final farewell from his famous show, ' '

American and the creator of the show, revealed that the fourth season will be in honour of late Luke Perry, who played the role of Fred Andrews, the father of the show's lead (KJ Apa).

"Probably the most important episode of # we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on

Perry passed away on March 4, this year after he suffered a major stroke a few weeks ahead of his death. The was 52.

Perry was hospitalised the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Perry had not been announced to return.

Perry is survived by his daughter and his son Jack, a who goes by the ring name "Jungle Boy" Nate

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)