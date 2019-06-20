'Annabelle Comes Home' cast reveal about horror movies that creep them out!

While the star cast of the upcoming ' Comes Home' gears up to haunt the moviegoers this summer, they recently revealed about the that sent chills down their spine.

The actors spoke about the that scared them over the years and the answers are not surprising!

"Favourite scary movie, It's not too scary, it's more like a psychological scariness, which I really enjoyed. But I really love anything from the Conjuring or universe. [Laughs] I just love scary movies!," said Mckenna Grace, who plays the role of Jud, the daughter of real-life alleged paranormal investigators in the film, reported Weekly.

A part of 'The Conjuring' Universe franchise, ' Comes Home' is the third part in the series.

On the contrary, said, "I was forbidden to watch horror as a child."

"It wasn't until my teen years in high school where I could get away and sneak into the theatres and pay for my own ticket. If you're asking which do I appreciate? Repulsion. Polanski. The scares are more psychological. It's about a woman whose mind is deteriorating, who's going mad," added Farmiga.

Patrick Wilson, who plays the role of Ed Warren in the film spoke about the films that terrified him including 'Salem's Lot', 'The Shining' and 'Poltergeist'.

"I sort of put them in times of my life. As a kid, I was terrified of because of the scratching on the window, and then I went back and watched it and it was like, okay, not so scary. does freak me out. Poltergeist, because I remember my house got robbed when I was away watching that film, so it's always timed with that. The Silence of the Lambs," said Wilson.

"I don't scream in a horror movie, I look at it more like a thriller. So for me, probably Silence of the Lambs, because that's something I can watch all the time because it's so good, it's structured so well, they're so good," added the

Wilson and Farmiga portray the role of Judy's parents as paranormal investigators in the film.

Speaking about the creepy doll, writer and director, said, "Annabelle is the orchestrator of the madness. Its presence causes all these other things to come to life."

The film stars Madison Iseman, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, and and is slated to hit the theatres on June 28, this year in four languages -- English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)