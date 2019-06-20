Feature film planned on topless activist group - Femen

Director-producer Darya Zhuk's next project is on the feminist group, Femen, famous for their topless protests.

The film which is a fictional adaptation of the history of the movement by the group is named 'Our Breasts Are Our Weapons: The History of the Movement.'

Natalia Blok, who is a writer, artist, and activist, will pen the script. The flick will also feature former members acting as consultants in the film.

In the year, 2008 the group was started in by few of the activists. The group slowly became famous around the globe for their topless on several feminist and political issues.

Bare-breasted demonstrators have also protested against US

Shooting for Darya Zhuk's upcoming movie is scheduled for 2020.

