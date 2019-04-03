Hate for Modi making people speak against India: Modi

Modi on Wednesday lambasted the and for asking the proofs of air strike casualties and said that "their hatred for him had led to speaking against the country".

Addressing an election rally in Kolkata, Modi said: "Today some people in their hate for Modi have started speaking against Who raised doubts on airstrike? Who demoralised the armed forces? Who had asked for the count of bodies of terrorists?"

In an apparent attack on Congress, Modi said that the country after independence witnessed 'dynastic rule under the burqa of democracy' for a long time.

"It is unfortunate that even after the country got independence, people did not get the right leadership. Dynasty started ruling the country under the burqa of democracy. For 55 years, there was a dynastic rule. The age of the republic in this country is hardly 15-16 years," he said.

Levying strong allegations against the 'dynastic rule', the said, "We had no dearth of talent, no dearth of natural resources or those who wanted to work hard but for 55 years young talent could not get their due under the family rule. The hard work was strangled by corruption, dreams of poor were mowed down by during this period," he said.

"Today Bengal is also feeling the heat of the Aunt-nephew are together robbing the resources of Bengal," the added.

Prime Minister Modi also recalled his association with the and said that a revered late saint from the mission guided him on the path of nation's service.

Accusing Mamata Banerjee-led TMC of following 'Left's bomb-bandook culture', Modi said, "The Trinamool has borrowed the culture of bomb-gun from Left and this is the opportunity to defeat it. The security of citizens is the responsibility of both West and I assure that we will fulfil our responsibility."

will go to polls in all seven phases of the elections which will begin on April 11 and conclude on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

