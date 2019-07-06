Rohit Sharma smashes fifth ton, scripts World Cup record

-
India opener Rohit Sharma scripted history on Saturday as he became the only batsman to score five centuries in a single edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.
Sharma scored his third consecutive ton in the tournament when the team was chasing a target of 265 runs, set by Sri Lanka.
Only ten players have achieved this feat of smashing back-to-back three consecutive centuries in ODI. In the list, skipper Virat Kohli also joins Sharma as he hammered three centuries last year against West Indies.
However, Sharma, after playing a knock of 103 runs, gave away an easy catch to Angelo Mathews off Kasun Rajitha's delivery in the 31st over.
With this three-figure score, Sharma also surpassed Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan to become the highest run-getter in the tournament. The Hit-man has now 647 runs under his belt.
Sharma and KL Rahul formed a 189-run partnership for the opening wicket which has put India on a dominating position as they need only 76 runs to win.
