Rohit Shekhar murder case: Wife Apoorva, maid and servant taken to undisclosed location for interrogation

The Crime Branch of Police on Sunday took Apoorva, (wife of late Tiwari), and the servant to an undisclosed location for interrogation in connection to the Rohit Shekhar's murder case.

Rohit was found dead on April 16 under mysterious circumstances.

The Crime Branch of Police questioned Apoorva on April 20 in connection to the case.

The questioning took place at Rohit's residence in Defence Colony in South

"There was tension between Rohit and his wife since the first day of marriage. It was a love marriage; Currently, Delhi crime branch is questioning the wife of Tiwari," Rohit's mother Ujjwala had told reporters then.

On Friday, the had registered a murder case in connection with the death of Rohit, who was the son of late and ND The case was registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Rohit was declared brought dead to the in Saket on April 16.

