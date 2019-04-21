TMC has invited Pak PM Imran Khan to campaign in West Bengal: Mukul Roy

on Sunday claimed that the ruling (TMC) in is planning to invite Pakistani to campaign for the party in

"I have information that TMC has invited as ex- to come and campaign for TMC in Bengal," Roy said while addressing a press conference here.

"I have written a letter to EC Delhi to cancel the registration of TMC," he added.

His statements come after two Bangladeshi nationals were reported to be campaigning for TMC in

Bangladeshi actors-- and participated in election rallies of the led TMC, following which they were asked to leave

The Lok Sabha polls for the 42 seats of the state are scheduled to be conducted in all the seven phases. Five seats went to polls on April 11 and April 18. The counting of votes will be done on May 23.

