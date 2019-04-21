Sadhvi Pragya Thakur doesn't believe in Constitution, law: Akhilesh Yadav

blast accused and BJP's candidate from seat Sadhvi does not believe in the Constitution and law, said Singh Yadav on Sunday here.

"Sadhvi Pragya and people like her do not believe in the Constitution and law. Those who do not believe in the Constitution and law, they do not have the right to get support from the people," said Yadav here.

Thakur had said on April 18 that lost his life because she had cursed him.

"I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," Thakur had said. She is an accused in the 2008 blast case.

Thakur has also said that she is "proud" to accept that she was involved in the demolition of the in Ayodhya. The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal in 1578 in Ayodhya, was on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a that stood there.

On being asked about her involvement in the demolition of and if she would play a major role in building a in Ayodhya, Thakur said: "I will go to make the I have said it and I am not denying it that I had gone there."

"I have demolished Babri structure. He is my Ram ji and no one can stop me from making a grand Ram temple. The nation is Ram, Ram is a nation. We all will soon prepare a vision for it," she said.

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur is pitted against former Digvijaya Singh, whom the has fielded from

Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 seats at stake, will go to polls during all seven phases of parliamentary polls, ending on May 19. Sixteen seats have already gone to polls during first two phases on April 11 and 18. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

