Rs 1.05 lakh crore disinvestment target for 2019-20; AI's disinvestment to be reinitiated: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Central government has set to generate Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment of public sector undertakings during the current financial year - 2019-20.

She also said that the strategic disinvestment of Air India (AI) will be reinitiated while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

"Strategic disinvestment of select Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) will continue to be a priority. Strategic disinvestment of Air India will re-initiate. 1 lakh 5000 rupees is disinvestment target for 2019-20," she said.

The Finance Minister also said the government is considering to go below 51 per cent to an appropriate level of the ownership stake in non-financial public sector undertakings on a case by case basis.

