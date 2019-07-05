One terrorist killed in Shopian: J-K police

One terrorist was killed in a joint cordon and search operation by security forces in Batpora-Narwani area of Shopian district on Friday, said Jammu and Kashmir police.

"On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Batpora-Narwani area of Imam Sahib in District Shopian. During the search operation, the hiding terrorists fired on the search party. The fire was retaliated leading to an encounter," the press release by the Jammu and Kashmir police read.

The police have recovered the body and are trying to ascertain the identity of the terrorist.

In the ensuing encounter, 1 terrorist was killed and the body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorist are being ascertained.

"Incriminating material including arms and ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter," it added.

The police have requested civilians to abstain from coming inside the encounter zone and cooperate with police until the area is fully sanitized and all explosive materials are cleared off completely.

