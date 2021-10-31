World is a family: RSS welcomes Modi's meeting with Pope Francis in Rome

-
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Saturday welcomed the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Pope Francis in the Vatican.
He said India believes in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.
"It is natural for a head of State to meet another head of State. Vatican is a recognized State. We welcome this meeting because we believe in 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family)," Hosabale said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Pope Francis in the Vatican on Saturday.
"Had a very warm meeting with Pope Francis. I had the opportunity to discuss a wide range of issues with him and also invited him to visit India," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.
