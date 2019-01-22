The US for European and Eurasian Affairs has stepped down from his post, with effect from February 15, adding to the growing list of exits from the in the recent past.

" (A. Wess) Mitchell is stepping down as of the @StateDept Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs. His departure is effective February 15, 2019. Elisabeth Millard, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary, will serve as acting of State," Robert Palladino, the US State Department's tweeted on Tuesday (local time).

" Mitchell has been a valued and effective in @StateDept and good friend to our allies and partners in # We thank him for his service and wish him and his family well," Palladino further stated.

US lauded the and said, "Wess has done an outstanding job as Assistant Secretary. I have valued his and wisdom as he has led our European team in this administration. I wish him and his wife Elizabeth, who is also a committed public servant, much happiness with their two young children."

Mitchell's exit from the State Department comes in the wake of a string of exits from the US administration, with James Mattis' resignation being one of the most high-profile departures from US Donald Trump's team. Brett McGurk, the former US to the to Defeat had also resigned from his post in December last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)