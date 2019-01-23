Turkey confirms citizens' death in Kerch Strait fire

has confirmed that four Turkish nationals have been killed while eight have been rescued from the two Tanzania-flagged vessels which caught fire in the Strait.

Furthermore, Turkish authorities have stated that four citizens are still missing due to the tragic incident which took place on Monday.

"As a result of the fire on the two Tanzania-flagged ships, and Kandi, in the Strait, four out of 16 of our citizens who were crew members died, eight were saved, and the search of four missing is ongoing," quoted Turkish authorities as saying.

Meanwhile, the and (Rosmorrechflot) has announced that around 12 people were rescued, 10 have died and 10 are missing due to the fire.

Rosmorrechflot further told that no had taken place due to the fire on the two LNG tankers.

Both Indian and Turkish crew members were on board at the time of the incident.

The is in constant touch with the concerned Russian agencies to get more information on Indian nationals affected in the incident and to extend necessary assistance, stated on Tuesday.

One of the ships, Kandi, had 17 crew members, including nine Turkish citizens and eight Indian nationals. The other vessel, Maestro, had a crew of 15 which included seven Indian nationals, seven Turkish nationals and a Libyan citizen.

