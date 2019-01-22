Around 20,000 Nigerian girls forced into prostitution

Around 20,000 Nigerian girls have been sold to prostitution rings by human traffickers, authorities have found in

"The new trend is that they (traffickers) told them (the Nigerian girls) they were taking them to and they found themselves in They told them they would be working in five-star restaurants where they would be paid $700 per month," in Persons' (NAPTIP) told

"We brought back 104 girls just from three ramshackle brothels (in Mali), and those were the ones that were even willing to come. They were mostly between the age of 13 and 25, and they had been trapped in the country for many years," he further stated.

Osakwe outlined that there had been a recent spike in the number of girls and women trafficked to "Since then, we have been working with local authorities and receiving reports from the in Bamako that the number of Nigerian girls trafficked to has spiked tremendously," he highlighted.

The federal agency is working with authorities in Mali, the and the to bring the trafficked women back to

Scores of Nigerians are trafficked every year, out of which, around 97 per cent victims are women. At least 77 per cent of them have been sexually exploited by their traffickers.

