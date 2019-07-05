JUST IN
Russia: 2 dead after their boat capsized

ANI  |  Others 

Two people were killed on Friday after their boat capsized in the Black Sea near the Russian resort of Dzhubga in the Krasnodar Territory.

There were 43 people onboard and the capsizing could have been because of overloading, reported Sputnik.

"There appear to have been 43 people aboard the boat. A total of 37 were brought ashore," the Emergency Ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said that according to eyewitnesses, passing ships brought ashore another six people. The information is being specified.

First Published: Fri, July 05 2019. 22:54 IST

