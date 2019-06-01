US envoy to visit Afghanistan this week to facilitate peace process

The on Saturday said that Khalilzad, the Special for Reconciliation, will travel to this week to facilitate the Afghan peace process with an aim to end the 18-years long war in the country.

State Department, in a statement, said, "Khalilzad will travel to Afghanistan, Belgium, Germany, Pakistan, Qatar, and the from May 31 to June 16, as part of an overall effort to facilitate a peace process that ends the conflict in "

"In Kabul, Special Khalilzad will consult with the and other Afghans, including representatives of and women's rights groups, to encourage all parties to work towards intra-Afghan negotiations that lead to a final peace settlement," the statement added.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, Berlin, Islamabad, and Abu Dhabi, the will "work to build international support for the Afghan peace process and endeavour to ensure that any peace settlement reached will be sustainable".

"In Doha, he will continue talks with the to move the peace process forward," the Department further said.

The visit comes after the and a delegation of government held talks in last week over the Afghan peace process. The said that a "decent progress" was made, but no breakthrough was achieved.

The Taliban delegation, led by Mullah Baradar Akhund, further noted that international forces must leave Afghanistan for peace to be agreed.

