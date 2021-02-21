Russia confirms first case of human infection with H5N8 strain of bird flu

-
ALSO READ
France confirms its first farm outbreak of H5N8 avian influenza this year
Bird flu: Over 2,000 birds to be culled in two districts in Maharashtra
France coronavirus update: New Covid-19 injections top 20,000
Russia coronavirus update: Moscow's death toll rises by 73 to 8,082
After Sputnik-V, Russia to register second Covid-19 vaccine by Oct 15
-
Scientists from Russia's research center Vector have confirmed the first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the influenza A virus, which causes bird flu, the head of the Rostpotrebnadzor consumer rights protection watchdog said.
"I want to make an announcement on an important scientific discovery by scientists off Rospotrebnadzor's Vector research center. The first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the Avian influenza A virus in the Russian Federation was confirmed in a laboratory," Anna Popova said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster.
Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this strain of flu in seven employees of a poultry farm in Russia's south, where an outbreak was registered among the poultry in December.
"All the seven people that I have mentioned feel fine, they had only mild clinical symptoms," Popova assured.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU