Russia confirms first case of human infection with H5N8 strain of bird flu

Scientists from Russia's research center Vector have confirmed the first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the influenza A virus, which causes bird flu, the head of the Rostpotrebnadzor consumer rights protection watchdog said.

"I want to make an announcement on an important scientific discovery by scientists off Rospotrebnadzor's Vector research center. The first case of human infection with the H5N8 strain of the Avian influenza A virus in the Russian Federation was confirmed in a laboratory," Anna Popova said, as aired on Russia-24 broadcaster.

Scientists have isolated the genetic material of this strain of flu in seven employees of a poultry farm in Russia's south, where an outbreak was registered among the poultry in December.

"All the seven people that I have mentioned feel fine, they had only mild clinical symptoms," Popova assured.