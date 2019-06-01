Russia: Emergency declared in Dzerzhinsk after multiple blasts at TNT plant, more than 20 injured

The Russian city of declared a state of emergency after multiple blasts rocked an explosives factory here on Saturday authorities said.

Videos shared on showed that three explosions at a production plant sent massive plumes of smoke over the city. The first explosion soon triggered two other blasts at the same facility at 11:45 am (local time), before spreading to another building nearby, Russia Today reported.

officials have also launched a criminal inquiry in the blast that injured at least 20 people, on suspicion of a breach of industrial safety rules.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations further stated that the fire is currently spread over a 100 square meter area. The strength of the explosion smashed glass three kilometres away.

The factory, which manufactures and stores explosives and ammunition, suffered a third blast since last year. Last August, five workers were killed in an explosion at the site, and in April an explosion destroyed a one-story building but caused no injuries.

