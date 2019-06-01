Death toll mounts to 12 in Virginia Beach shooting

At least 12 people lost their lives after a "disgruntled" opened fire at a Beach city building here on Friday night.

The shooter was killed in the ensuing gunfight with police forces, reported while quoting

"This is the most devastating day in the history of Beach...The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbours, colleagues," said

The mass shooting took place in Building 2 of the municipal centre, according to police.

The injured were rushed to the Beach General Hospital for treatment. Four people are still wounded and receiving medical attention, amongst whom, one is a who was "saved by his vest," the police said.

The shooting suspect was identified as 40-year-old DeWayne Craddock, who worked as a for the city.

The motive behind the shooting is yet to be ascertained.

FBI officials reached the scene to assist the local authorities with an investigation into the incident.

