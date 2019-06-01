US, Chinese defence chiefs discuss sanctions enforcement on N Korea

Patrick Shanahan, the acting US Defence Secretary, and Wei Fenghe, the Chinese Defence Minister, discussed ways to better enforce UN sanctions on during a "constructive and productive" meeting held on the sidelines of the security forum here on Friday.

"The two leaders discussed ways to build military-to-military relations that reduce the risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation between our nations," quoted a spokesman, Joe Buccino, as saying.

" Shanahan specifically discussed how our militaries can better cooperate to enforce Resolutions related to DPRK (North Korea) sanctions," the added.

This comes as denuclearisation talks between and have come to a standstill, especially after the breakdown of the second US- summit at earlier this year. The two countries reportedly failed to see eye-to-eye on sanctions waivers.

While wants the sanctions to be removed, the has remained steadfast in its stance to remove sanctions only once complete denuclearisation of the is achieved.

The US of State recently acknowledged that had done "good work" when it came to sanctions enforcement on North Korea, but highlighted that there was scope to do better.

"It's not perfect. It's not perfect anywhere...We're always looking to do better with respect to enforcement. But they've been a very good partner on that issue even while there have been difficult conversations on trade taking place," Pompeo said.

The of State's statements and the defence chiefs' meeting comes despite the and being locked in a trade dispute currently.

